    Malls, supermarkets, hotels to be fully reopened in China

    15:34, 09 May 2020
    BEIJING. KAZINFORM - China is set to orderly open up public places and entertainment venues, according to a guideline issued by the State Council on Friday. Kazinform has learnt from Chinadaily.

    Shopping malls, supermarkets, hotels, restaurants and other public places will be fully reopened on the premise of implementing epidemic prevention measures, the guideline said.

    Meanwhile, outdoor places including parks, scenic spots and sports venues will be opened through appointments and with restrictions on visitor numbers.

    The guideline also noted that indoor sites such as libraries, museums and art galleries, as well as entertainment venues like movie theaters and arcades, may host meetings and exhibitions where necessary.



    World News
