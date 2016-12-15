Mami: Kazakhstan's national power grew 20 times

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - Over the years of independence Kazakhstan's national power has grown 20 times, believes Chairman of the Supreme Court Kairat Mami.

"Today we are talking about success of our independence. Nursultan Abishevich [Nazarbayev] has just mentioned that Kazakhstan's GDP has grown 20fold over the years of independence. That means that the national power has grown 20 times as well," Mami said at the solemn meeting dated to 25 years of Kazakhstan's Independence on Thursday.



Mami noted that all achievements made are thanks to bold decisions and wise policy of President Nazarbayev who in a short period of time has succeeded in forming a democratic state governed by the rule of law and created conditions for its sustainable development. According to him, the Head of State turned the new capital Astana, the bright star of the Eurasian space, into the heart of Kazakhstan.



Mami also stressed that Kazakhstan has earned reputation as an international dialogue platform, center of reconciliation and cradle of unity.