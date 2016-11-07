Mamin inspects implementation of industrial development programs in Kostanay region

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - First Vice Prime Minister of Kazakhstan Askar Mamin has inspected the implementation of industrial development programs in Kostanay region today, Kazinform has learnt from primeminister.kz.

During his working trip to Kostanay, First Vice Prime Minister Mamin paid a visit to a number of backbone enterprises of the region, social infrastructure facilities and held a meeting with local activists.



At the Kostanay international airport, Mamin heard the report on the project of artificial runway strip reconstruction of the airport. The, he got acquainted with the construction of residential buildings in the new residential area "Airport." This year, the region commissioned more than 178 thousand square meters of housing.



During Mamin's visit to the production sites of SaryArkaAvtoProm LLP, Chairman of the Board of Directors and Shareholder of JSC Allur Group of Companies, Andrey Lavrentiev reported on the plans for the modernization of production lines of the company.



As we are getting close to the end of 2016 car production increased by 40% compared to 2015. Currently, SKD assembly of three JAC models was launched and produced in cooperation with Chinese partners. In the long-term, there are plans to launch SKD assembly of motor cars and trucks together with Uzbek partners at UzAvto.