Mamin instructs to enhance disability rehabilitation services

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM – Kazakh Prime Minister Askar Mamin has instructed to increase technical rehabilitation aids coverage at the government session today, Kazinform correspondent reports.

While addressing the government session, Mr Mamin charged the Ministry of Labor and Social Protection of Population and interested government bodies and administrations of the regions to increase technical rehabilitation aids coverage to 80% in the next year, and to 100% by 2025.

According to the official data, as of today, technical rehabilitation aids reach 68.8% of the target group.

The PM also instructed the Ministry of Digital Development to extend self-service zones for disabled persons at employment centers and public service centers as well as the Health Ministry and regional administrations to enhance rehabilitation services provided to disabled persons through focusing on early detection of disabilities and ensuring timely commissioning of all rehabilitation centers that are under construction.