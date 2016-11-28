Mamin: Kazakhstan greatly contributes to development of region's transport system

ASTANA. KAZINFORM First Deputy Prime Minister of Kazakhstan Askar Mamin participated in Global Sustainable Transport Conference in Ashgabat on November 26-27, primeminister.kz. reports.

A. Mamin stressed the importance of sustainable transport in the context of economic development of the landlocked countries of the region.

"Providing trade flows with a modern logistics infrastructure and effective in terms of speed and cost of delivery service, will allow countries in the transit corridors to develop new markets and attract cargo flows," said Mr. Mamin.

According to him, the adoption of sustainable development goals within the 70th session of the General Assembly of the United Nations such as creation of a sustainable transit and transport infrastructure is a major breakthrough in global development.

"Kazakhstan is making a significant contribution to the development and modernization of logistics infrastructure of the region," Mr. Mamin noted.

In the framework of the Global Conference, First Deputy Prime Minister of Kazakhstan met with President of Turkmenistan Gurbanguly Berdimuhamedow.

The parties emphasized the role and importance of Kazakhstan President Nursultan Nazarbayev in development of the Kazakh-Turkmen relations, and strengthening cooperation in all spheres.

During the meeting the sides discussed prospects of development of the "North - South" rail corridor, which is an important part of the new Kazakhstan - Turkmenistan - Iran railway. In December 2014, Presidents of Kazakhstan, Turkmenistan and Iran opened the railway line Uzen - Bereket - Gorgan connecting three states.

The parties noted the importance of this international road for the development of the region's economy, as well as the prosperity and mutually beneficial cooperation between the two countries.

In addition, A. Mamin and G. Berdimuhamedow exchanged views on the development of the Kazakh-Turkmen cooperation in gas industry and transboundary water management.

A. Mamin extended gratitude to Turkmenistan for participation in EXPO-2017 "Energy of the Future."

During the forum, the First Deputy PM also met with governmental officials of China, Russia, Turkey, Azerbaijan and Ukraine.