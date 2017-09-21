Mamin: Mechanical engineering sector ready for expansion

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - First Vice Prime Minister of Kazakhstan Askar Mamin says Kazakhstan's mechanical engineering sector will expand its presence abroad, Kazinform reports.

Mamin noted that Kazakhstan intends to tap markets of the EAEU member states, then, China and non-EAEU neighboring countries. By 2020, it will export its mechanical engineering products to 17 markets, including the EU countries.



According to the First Vice Prime Minister, Kazakhstan will have to do a lot of work to comply with the EU regulations. At the same time he stressed that Kazakhstan had already obtained necessary authorization documents from the EU on some of its products.



"There are many opportunities, we just have to work on conquering new markets... We can blame circumstances every time we face difficulties, but it won't help us develop manufacture and become more competitive. On the behalf of the Government, I would like to say that we are ready to work with our manufacturers every day and solve all issues that may arise in terms of raising competitiveness of our mechanical engineering sector," Mamin said at the 5th Forum of Mechanical Engineers of Kazakhstan.