Mamin, Rogozin discuss development of Baikonur

ASTANA. KAZINFORM The co-chairmen of the Kazakh-Russian Intergovernmental Commission for the Baikonur Complex, First Deputy Prime Minister of Kazakhstan, Askar Mamin and Deputy Prime Minister of Russia, Dmitry Rogozin held a meeting on December 19, in Moscow, Kazinform has learned from the secretariat of the First Deputy Prime Minister.

The sides exchanged views on the issues of bilateral cooperation as well as prospects for the further development of Baikonur.

Askar Mamin and Dmitry Rogozin also reviewed the implementation of the Baiterek project, the Long-Term Development Program of the Baikonyr city, preparations for the signing of the draft Consolidated Plan for the Implementation of the Concept for Further Cooperation at the Baikonur Complex, as well as financing the Program of Joint Work on Ensuring Ecological Safety of the Baikonur Cosmodrome, etc.

A protocol was signed following the meeting.