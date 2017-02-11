Mamin, Rogozin eye cooperation in military-industrial complex

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - First Vice Prime Minister of Kazakhstan Askar Mamin held a meeting with Deputy Chairman of the Government of the Russian Federation Dmitry Rogozin in Moscow, Kazinform has learnt from the press service of the Kazakh PM.

The sides discussed the implementation of joint projects in military-industrial complex and aerospace industry.



Mamin and Rogozin touched upon the creation of a joint committee for science and technology in the sphere of military-industrial complex.



Implementation of the concept of further cooperation at the Baikonur complex was also on the agenda of the meeting. Mamin and Rogozin signed the concept in December 2016 during President Nursultan Nazarbayev's working visit to Russia. At the meeting the sides decided on the mechanisms of implementation of directions of cooperation between Kazakhstan and Russia outlined in the concept.



Mamin and Rogozin also exchanged views on the issues of implementation of the Roadmap for implementation of the Baiterek project for 2016-2025 within the framework of which ground infrastructure of the Baikonur space center will be modernized.



The sides gave consideration to the issues of development of the joint long-term program of Bakonyr city development. Given its uniqueness, Astana and Moscow believe it should become a tourist spot during the International specialized exhibition EXPO 2017.



In conclusion, the sides agreed to hold the 5th session of the Intergovernmental Commission for the Baikonur complex in April 2017 in Kyzylorda.