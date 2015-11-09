Mamytbekov suggests redistributing agriculture financing funds

ASTANA. KAZINFORM Kazakhstan's Agriculture Minister Assylzhan Mamymtbekov suggests redistributing the funds for agricultural sector financing. He said it at the Governmental Hour in the Majilis today.

"In order to make governmental support more effective, we suggest to redistribute the budgetary funds. First, we propose to finance the expenditures of the processing enterprises on purchase of agricultural products," the Minister said.

According to him, the government will subsidize the purchase of sugar beet and some dairy products, corn and oil cultures.

The second measure is to cheapen the prices for pesticides and fertilizers for the farmers. The third measure is livestock breeding, and fourth - investment subsidies. The fifth measure is compensation of the rate of return on loans and leasing. The sixth point is subsidizing the rate of return on credits and leasing under financial recovery program. One more measure is subsidizing expenditures of services of research organizations and development of the system of management of agricultural products manufacturing.