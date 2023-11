PETROPAVLOVSK. KAZINFORM - A man drowned in a natural dam in North Kazakhstan region on Tuesday, local authorities say.

According to reports, the accident occurred at 4:00 p.m. on April 5 in Novosselskoye village, Akzharskiy district of North Kazakhstan region. The 40-year-old accidentally drowned while tending cattle.



Rescuers were dispatched to the scene to pull the body out of the water.