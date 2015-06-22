Man arrested after allegedly killing policeman in Pavlodar

PAVLODAR. KAZINFORM - A man suspected in killing a police officer has been detained in the city of Pavlodar, the press service of the Department of Internal Affairs reported.

According to the police, the detainee is a resident of Pavlodar aged 33. The man confessed to the crime. It turned out that the suspect wanted to take over a service gun. As Kazinform previously reported, the crime was committed June 21. Arly Harley, born in 1985, served as an assistant district inspector of police. He is survived by his wife and 3-year-old the daughter. The suspect was put into a temporary detention facility. The investigation is underway.