Man beat girlfriend to death in Almaty rgn

TALDYKORGAN. KAZINFORM - A man has been arrested in Almaty region for murdering his live-in girlfriend.

According to the press service of the regional Department of Internal Affairs, the 34-year-old suspect is a resident of Almaty city. A 40-year-old woman was admitted to Ili district on August 27. The woman has died from injuries without regaining consciousness. According to the police, the couple was drinking alcohol. The man and his girlfriend quarreled. The suspect started beating the woman. After she lost consciousness the suspect left the apartment. The 34-year-old suspect is put into a temporary detention center.