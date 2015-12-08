  • kz
  • qz
  • ру
  • en
  • 中文
  • ўз
  • ق ز

    • World News

    Incidents

    Kazakhstan

    Politics

    Analytics
    Economy
    About us
  • About agency
  • Advertisement
  • Photo
  • Tags
  • Contacts
  • Partners
  • Site map
    •

    Man beats wife to death with metallic shovel in Almaty region

    17:59, 08 December 2015
    Photo: None
    TALDYRKORGAN. KAZINFORM - A young woman has been brutally murdered by her own husband in Almaty region, local police say.

    The spine-chilling incident occurred near Zholaman village in Kerbulaksky district. The victim's 24-year-old husband was detained by the police. He later confessed to beating his wife to death with a metallic shovel. The couple's infant son is currently staying with his mom's relatives. An investigation is underway.

    Tags:
    Almaty region Incidents Regions Police News
    Currently reading
    More news in our Telegram channel!