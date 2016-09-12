  • kz
    Man burnt his 8-yer-old son in Karaganda region, the boy died

    18:18, 12 September 2016
    Photo: None
    KARAGANDA. KAZINFORM A horrifying incident occurred in Priozersk town of Karaganda region. A 49-year-old man who wanted to commit a suicide killed his 8-year-old son, Kazinform learnt from the local police office.

    “As per preliminary data, it was a family argument. The man poured gasoline on himself and his son and set him on fire. After then, the man jumped from the 4th floor window and got multiple traumas. His son died of the burns immediately. Besides, two women living one floor up died from carbon monoxide poisoning,” the police said.

    A pre-trial investigation has been launched.   

    Karaganda region Incidents
