    Man ‘critical&#39; after road accident in Pavlodar region

    17:23, 27 November 2015
    Photo: None
    ASTANA. KAZINFORM - A man has been injured in a collision of a Volkswagen Golf car and a truck in Pavlodar region today, Kazinform has learnt from pavlodarnews.kz.

    The 25-year-old Volkswagen driver rammed into the truck on the Pavlodar-Semey highway near Novoyamyshevo village. The police confirmed that the man had been under the influence of alcohol. Paramedics rushed him to the nearest hospital. Currently he is in critical condition. The police are investigating.

    Tags:
    Road accidents Regions Accidents News Pavlodar region
