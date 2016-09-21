  • kz
    Man decapitated in road accident in S Kazakhstan

    21:13, 21 September 2016
    SHYMKENT. KAZINFORM - Two people have been killed in a road accident on a highway in South Kazakhstan region today.

    According to reports, the tragedy occurred 30 kilometers of Shymkent city. A Volkswagen Jetta and a Kia mini bus collided on the highway injuring six people.

    The Volkswagen driver died right away. Witnesses claim that one of the bus passengers was decapitated in the crash.

    They say the Volkswagen driver who lost control of the car and crossed into the oncoming lane is to blame for the accident. The investigation is underway.

    It should be reminded that analogous accident on the same highway claimed lives of six people two days ago. 16 people, including six children, were hospitalized as a result of the car crash.

     

