  • kz
  • qz
  • ру
  • en
  • 中文
  • ўз
  • ق ز

    • World News

    Incidents

    Kazakhstan

    Politics

    Analytics
    Economy
    About us
  • About agency
  • Advertisement
  • Photo
  • Tags
  • Contacts
  • Partners
  • Site map
    •

    Man dies after setting himself on fire in Kokshetau

    10:58, 04 November 2015
    Photo: None
    KOKSHETAU. KAZINFORM - A 20-year-old man who set himself on fire in Kokshetau on Sunday has passed away of sustained burns, Kazinform correspondent reports.

    According to reports, the accident occurred around 7:00 p.m. on Sunday. The man doused his body with gasoline and set himself on fire after a violent spat with his girlfriend. He was hospitalized after suffering thermal burns to 97% of his body. "Hospital staff did their best to help the patient. Unfortunately, he was in critical condition and couldn't make it. He died at 3:20 p.m. on Wednesday," deputy chief physician of the hospital Dmitriy Chaikov told Kazinform correspondent.

    Tags:
    Akmola region Incidents Accidents News
    Currently reading
    More news in our Telegram channel!