    Man dies in a mine in Zhambyl region

    13:13, 18 November 2015
    TARAZ. KAZINFORM - A fatal accident took place in Zhambyl region near Aisha-Bibi village, the press service of Zhambyl region's Emergency Department reported.

    According to the regional Emergency Department, the accident occurred in November 17 at about 6 pm. A quarry front truck "Long King ZL50C" fell into a pit. As a result a driver of the truck was filled up by moving mass. Unfortunately, the 39-year-old worker of "Bayeli" mine has died. Forty minutes later rescuers recovered his body from the ground.

    Incidents Zhambyl region Accidents
