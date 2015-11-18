Man dies in a mine in Zhambyl region

TARAZ. KAZINFORM - A fatal accident took place in Zhambyl region near Aisha-Bibi village, the press service of Zhambyl region's Emergency Department reported.

According to the regional Emergency Department, the accident occurred in November 17 at about 6 pm. A quarry front truck "Long King ZL50C" fell into a pit. As a result a driver of the truck was filled up by moving mass. Unfortunately, the 39-year-old worker of "Bayeli" mine has died. Forty minutes later rescuers recovered his body from the ground.