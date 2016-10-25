  • kz
  • qz
  • ру
  • en
  • 中文
  • ўз
  • ق ز

    • World News

    Incidents

    Kazakhstan

    Politics

    Analytics
    Economy
    About us
  • About agency
  • Advertisement
  • Photo
  • Tags
  • Contacts
  • Partners
  • Site map
    •

    Man dies in fatal car crash on ice-covered highway in Karaganda

    12:55, 25 October 2016
    Photo: None
    KARAGANDA. KAZINFORM - One man was killed in a head-on collision of three vehicles on an ice-coated highway in Karaganda city on Tuesday morning, Kazinform has learnt from local police.

    A 26-year-old driver of a Priora car lost control of the vehicle, crossed into the oncoming lane and rammed into a bus. The bus subsequently crashed into a Peugeot car. The Priora driver died of sustained injuries right away. Paramedics treated the drivers of the bus and Peugeot vehicle at the scene.
    The accident occurred near DAFAS autocenter," the police said in a statement.

    The police say the black ice on the road is to blame for the fatal accident.

    An investigation is underway.

    Страшная авария на пришахтинском мосту 😱😱😱Уважаемые владельцы авто, убедительная просьба, не гоняйте на дорогах!!! Будьте максимально осторожны!!! #трасса, #авария, #ЕваМалахова , #ведущая

    Видео опубликовано Ева Малахова-Ведущая (@malahova1986) Окт 24 2016 в 7:45 PDT

    Tags:
    Road accidents Karaganda region Incidents Regions Police Accidents News
    Currently reading
    More news in our Telegram channel!