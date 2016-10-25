Man dies in fatal car crash on ice-covered highway in Karaganda
A 26-year-old driver of a Priora car lost control of the vehicle, crossed into the oncoming lane and rammed into a bus. The bus subsequently crashed into a Peugeot car. The Priora driver died of sustained injuries right away. Paramedics treated the drivers of the bus and Peugeot vehicle at the scene.
The accident occurred near DAFAS autocenter," the police said in a statement.
The police say the black ice on the road is to blame for the fatal accident.
An investigation is underway.
Страшная авария на пришахтинском мосту 😱😱😱Уважаемые владельцы авто, убедительная просьба, не гоняйте на дорогах!!! Будьте максимально осторожны!!! #трасса, #авария, #ЕваМалахова , #ведущая
Видео опубликовано Ева Малахова-Ведущая (@malahova1986) Окт 24 2016 в 7:45 PDT