Man dies in fatal car crash on ice-covered highway in Karaganda

KARAGANDA. KAZINFORM - One man was killed in a head-on collision of three vehicles on an ice-coated highway in Karaganda city on Tuesday morning, Kazinform has learnt from local police.

A 26-year-old driver of a Priora car lost control of the vehicle, crossed into the oncoming lane and rammed into a bus. The bus subsequently crashed into a Peugeot car. The Priora driver died of sustained injuries right away. Paramedics treated the drivers of the bus and Peugeot vehicle at the scene.

The accident occurred near DAFAS autocenter," the police said in a statement.



The police say the black ice on the road is to blame for the fatal accident.



An investigation is underway.