KARAGANDA. KAZINFORM - A man has been killed in a tragic road accident in Oktyabrskiy district of Karaganda city today, Kazinform correspondent reports.

A 38-year-old Opel driver lost control of his vehicle, crossed into the oncoming lane and crashed into a Volvo truck parked on the roadside. As a result of the head-on collision, the Opel driver died at the scene of sustained injuries.



The police are investigating.