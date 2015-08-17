Man dies in unclear circumstances in Almaty city

ALMATY. KAZINFORM - A 20-year-old man plummeted from a window of a residential complex and died in unclear circumstances on early Sunday morning in Almaty.

The accident happened at around 4:00 a.m., a source at local police said. The victim is Ilya Abdurashitov, one of the creators of a wall in the memory of late Kazakhstani singer Batyrkhan Shukenov. Forensic officers have already examined Abdurashitov's remains and are to determine the cause of his death. He will be laid to rest tomorrow at 10:00 a.m. in Almaty city.