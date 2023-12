UST-KAMENOGORSK. KAZINFORM - A 58-year-old man died under the wheels of a train in East Kazakhstan region on Sunday.

According to reports, the accident occurred when the train en route Zashchita-Shemonaikha hit the man at 7:49 p.m. on June 28. Paramedics called to the scene pronounced him dead. Police said that apparently the unemployed victim had committed suicide.