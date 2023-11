ASTANA. KAZINFORM - A man was killed by a train in Pavlodar city on Tuesday, Kazinform correspondent reports.

The accident occurred at 5 a.m. on January 17. The victim was dismembered by the train.



According to deputy transport prosecutor of Pavlodar Amangeldy Rakhmetzhanov, the victim was identified as the resident of Pavlodar treated for schizophrenia.



The incident is under investigation.