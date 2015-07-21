Man drowned, two kids rescued in Zhambyl region

TARAZ. KAZINFORM - A tragic accident occurred in Zhambyl region on Monday evening (July 20).

According to reports, a 26-year-old man drowned while swimming in a water channel at approximately 6:00 p.m. in Tole bi village in Shuskiy district. Rescuers were able to recover his body only on Tuesday morning at 7:30 a.m. On a more positive note, two children aged 8 and 9 were rescued in the same region on Tuesday. The kids went swimming in the waters of Zerbulak resort in Taraz city, but started drowning. Rescuers managed to get them out of the water before the tragedy happened.