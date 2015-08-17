Man falls from height, dies at copper-smelting plant

KARAGANDA. KAZINFORM - A worker has died after falling from the height at a copper-smelting plant of Kazakhmys Smelting LLP today.

The company's press service confirmed that the electric fitter plunged from a portable crane at the plant on August 17. Paramedics rushed the man to the nearest hospital, but he was pronounced dead upon arrival. A special commission is working at the scene. Management and staff of the plant extend their condolences to the family and loved ones of the victim.