Man found dead in Demi Moore&#39;s pool

LOS ANGELES. KAZINFORM - A man was found dead Sunday morning in a pool at Demi Moore's Beverly Hills home, the Los Angeles Police Department's West Los Angeles Division said.

A call came in shortly before 5:30 a.m. (8:30 a.m. ET) to report a 21-year-old man dead in the pool, Officer Matthew Jones said, CNN reports. "Demi Moore was not at the home at the time, and neither were her close family members," Jones said. Police questioned five people in the home. "There was in fact a party going on at the time. Who threw the party, we do not know at this time," Jones said. The man has been identified, but police are not releasing his name, Jones said. While police continue to investigate, his death has been ruled an accident.