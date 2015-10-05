Man gets 18 years in jail for killing female taxi driver

PETROPAVLOVSK. KAZINFORM - Specialized inter-district criminal court of Petropavlovsk has sentenced Murad Annageldyev to 18 years in jail for killing a female taxi driver.

M.Annageldyev was arrested for murder, hooliganism, robbery, and attempted rape. Annageldyev, aged 22, was sentenced to 18 years imprisonment with confiscation of all property belonging to him. He will serve the term in a penal colony. Recall that the tragedy took place in March the current year. A 28-year old taxi driver Ekaterina Vorotyntseva was found dead in a suburbs of Petropavlovsk city. According to police, she stopped near a cafe to pick up Annageldyev. The man refused to pay and tried to rob the woman using a pneumatic gun. As it turned out later, the man worked as a security. The man beat the victim to a pulp and tried to rape her. The man strangled the young woman and fled the crime scene in the victim's car. Ekaterina Vorotyntseva is survived by her mother and sister.