    Man gets 5 years in jail for crash that killed two

    13:34, 07 September 2015
    None
    URALSK. KAZINFORM - A resident of Uralsk has got 5 years in jail for crash that left two people dead, Kazinform refers to the press service of West Kazakhstan regional court.

    Ural city court sentenced S.Saparov to five years imprisonment in a penal colony. He was also deprived of his driving license for a period of five years. July 21 the current year S.Saparov collided with a motorcycle driven by A.Zhdanov. as a result of the accident A.Zhdanov and the passenger of the motorcycle A.Guschin have died from their injuries at the scene. According to the police, the suspect was intoxicated.

