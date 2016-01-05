Man gets jail for 15 kg of marijuana

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - Specialized inter-district criminal court of Atyrau region has convicted a man for illegal possession and transportation of narcotics on a large scale.

According to the press service of the Supreme Court of Kazakhstan, a resident of Taraz transported about 15 kg of marijuana in his car Subaru Forester from Taraz to Atyrau. The criminal was detained by police in the city of Atyrau.

The court has sentenced the defendant to 11 years imprisonment with confiscation of property.