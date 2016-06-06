Man goes on shooting spree at restaurant in Almaty region

TALDYKORGAN. KAZINFORM - One man was injured as another one went on a shooting spree at a restaurant in Almaty region on Sunday (June 5).

The accident occurred at the restaurant in Karabulak village, Yeskeldinskiy district when one of the guests injured another one. The shooter immediately fled the scene.



Local police needed some time to identify the attacker and detain him. It turned out that the shooter born in 1990 had a spat with the victim.



The police confirmed that other guests at the restaurant had escaped unharmed.



The investigation is underway.