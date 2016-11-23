Man injured as gas cylinder explodes in döner café in Astana

ASTANA. KAZINFORM One man was injured after a gas cylinder exploded in a döner café in Astana, Kazinform correspondent reports citing the local emergencies authorities.

“The information about fire outbreak in a döner café located at 5 Manas Street was reported to the emergencies department at 05:47p.m. The fire was caused by a gas cylinder explosion and covered the area of 40 square meters. The facility burnt down fully. A passerby, born 1977, was injured as a result of explosion. He was taken to a hospital,” a statement reads.

The fire was liquidated at 06:22p.m.

Three firefighting vehicles and 27 firemen were involved in the operation.



