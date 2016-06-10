  • kz
    Man injured during terror acts in Aktobe city to be airlifted to Astana

    16:46, 10 June 2016
    ASTANA. KAZINFORM - One of the people injured as a result of the terror attacks on June 5 in Aktobe city will be airlifted to Astana, Kazinform has learnt from the press service of the Ministry of Healthcare and Social Development.

    "One of the patients hospitalized on June 5 will be airlifted to the National Neurosurgery Center in Astana for treatment," the ministry said in a statement.

    Earlier it was reported that 23 people were hospitalized as a result of the violent attacks and special operations on liquidation of terrorists in Aktobe city this week. Two patients passed away at the hospital. 16 patients are still undergoing treatment.

