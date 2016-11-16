Man injured in EXPO construction incident

ASTANA. KAZINFORM A man was hospitalized after the partial collapse at the EXPO 2017 venue construction site.

According to the municipal healthcare department, the man aged 26 is the national of Kazakhstan. “He was taken to the local Hospital No.1 with a knee injury. Doctors say the man failed to escape from the area where the construction collapsed and got an injury,” the press service of the healthcare department informed.

Recall that a part of the EXPO 2017 venue collapsed today at 01:30 p.m.

According to BI Group the collapsed structure was not a loadbearing construction. The company is investigating into the situation.