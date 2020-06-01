  • kz
  • qz
  • ру
  • en
  • 中文
  • ўз
  • ق ز

    • World News

    Incidents

    Kazakhstan

    Politics

    Analytics
    Economy
    About us
  • About agency
  • Advertisement
  • Photo
  • Tags
  • Contacts
  • Partners
  • Site map
    •

    Man injured in hand gliding accident in Almaty region

    19:34, 01 June 2020
    Photo: None
    TALDYKORGAN. KAZINFORM – A man has been injured as a result of the hand-glider crash in Almaty region, Kazinform reports.

    The two-seat hand glider reportedly broke down and crashed near Bakanas village near the Almaty-Ust-Kamenogorsk highway. rescuers were dispatched to the scene of the accident immediately.

    The man born in 1996 sustained various injuries in the accident. He is in serious but not grave condition at a hospital in the town of Kapshagai.


    Tags:
    Almaty region Incidents Accidents
    Currently reading
    More news in our Telegram channel!