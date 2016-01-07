  • kz
    Man killed breaking into police station in Paris armed with explosive belt

    18:52, 07 January 2016
    PARIS. KAZINFORM - According to preliminary information, a man armed with a knife and an object similar to an explosive device was trying to enter the police station. Police opened fire on the perpetrator, seriously injuring him and died shortly afterwards.

    France Info radio station earlier reported that the man was wearing an explosive belt and yelled "Allahu Akbar!"

    For more information go to Sputniknews.com

