    Man killed in a road accident in W Kazakhstan

    14:02, 19 November 2015
    URALSK. KAZINFORM - A man was killed in a road accident in West Kazakhstan region on Wednesday (November 18).

    The accident happened on the Uralsk-Atyrau highway, 3 kilometers away from Budarino village at 10:02 a.m. local time. According to reports, the driver of a UAZ vehicle collided with a Gazel car. As a result of the collision, the 36-year-old driver of the Gazel vehicle died straight away. Two passengers travelling in the UAZ vehicle - police officers were rushed to the nearest hospital. The investigation is underway.

    Tags:
    Road accidents West Kazakhstan region Regions Police Accidents News
