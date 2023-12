ALMATY. KAZINFORM - A lifeless body was found in an abandoned booth in Almaty city on Thursday (September 3).

According to reports, the booth located in Aksai-3 micro-district caught fire at around 8:00 p.m. Firefighters summoned to the scene put out the blaze that covered an area of six square meters. They found a corpse in the debris after the fire was extinguished. The victim of the fire is to be identified.