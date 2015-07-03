Man killed in house fire in Pavlodar region

PAVLODAR. KAZINFORM - A house under construction has caught fire in Podstepka village, Pavlodar region, authorities say.

According to reports, the fire that covered an area of 60 square meters destroyed the roof of the house and damaged furniture inside it. Firefighters summoned to the scene evacuated an elderly woman who had reportedly sustained gas poisoning. A man thought to be in his 40s was found dead in the debris. There was no immediate word on the cause of fire.