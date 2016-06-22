Man kills wife, two kids in murder-suicide in France

PARIS. KAZINFORM - A man shot his wife and two teenage children on Tuesday in the southwestern French town of Anglet before killing himself, police sources told local television.

A suicide note by the father was found near the four bodies confirming the murder-suicide theory, prosecutor Samuel Vuelta-Simon was cited by the BFMTV channel as saying.



The family, including children aged 11 and 16, were discovered by a neighbor who alerted the police, according to the outlet. All four had gunshot wounds seemingly from a handgun.



Police in the nearby city of Bayonne have opened an inquiry and will hold a press conference Wednesday morning, although they suspect it was a family drama, Sputniknews.com reports.