    Man kills wife, two kids in murder-suicide in France

    08:51, 22 June 2016
    PARIS. KAZINFORM - A man shot his wife and two teenage children on Tuesday in the southwestern French town of Anglet before killing himself, police sources told local television.

    A suicide note by the father was found near the four bodies confirming the murder-suicide theory, prosecutor Samuel Vuelta-Simon was cited by the BFMTV channel as saying.

    The family, including children aged 11 and 16, were discovered by a neighbor who alerted the police, according to the outlet. All four had gunshot wounds seemingly from a handgun.

    Police in the nearby city of Bayonne have opened an inquiry and will hold a press conference Wednesday morning, although they suspect it was a family drama, Sputniknews.com reports.

