    Man pinned to the ground by bus dies on highway

    15:59, 01 June 2015
    TARAZ. KAZINFORM - A fatal road accident occurred on the Almaty-Astana highway in Zhambyl region on Sunday, authorities say.

    According to reports, the Mersedes-303 bus with 55 passengers travelling inside broke down on the highway in Moiynkumsk district of Zhambyl region. When the driver got under the bus and tried to fix it, the vehicle pinned him down to the ground. Rescuers and paramedics arrived at the scene, but it was too late. The 46-year-old man died right away.

    Road accidents Zhambyl region Accidents News
