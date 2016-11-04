  • kz
    Man rescued from house fire in E Kazakhstan

    12:49, 04 November 2016
    UST-KAMENOGORSK. KAZINFORM - Firefighters saved a man from a house fire in the town of Zyryanovsk in East Kazakhstan region tonight.

    The fire started on the first floor of the empty two-storey house at night. Firefighters summoned to the scene rescued the 52-year-old man when the blaze engulfed the first floor.

    The man received medical treatment at the scene. Paramedics confirmed he was drunk.

    The fire destroyed the area of 375 square meters.

