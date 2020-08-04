Man runs over 1yo boy while reversing car in Karaganda rgn

SARYSHAGAN. KAZINFORM - A one-year-old boy has died after he was hit by a car in Saryshagan village, Karaganda region.

Police said the boy was struck by a car that was reversing in a yard of a single-family house. The driver of Mitsubishi Pajero car, a 31-year-old man, was the toddler’s relative.

As a result of the accident, the child received injuries of varying severity and died in an ambulance on the way to a hospital.