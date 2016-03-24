Man saves granddaughter at expense of his life in S Kazakhstan

SHYMKENT. KAZINFORM - An elderly man saved his granddaughter from drowning in South Kazakhstan region at the expense of his own life.

According to reports, the tragedy occurred in Saryagash district of South Kazakhstan region this week.

A 13-year-old teenage girl accidentally fell into the waters of Keles channel. Her grandfather thought to be in his 60s saved the girl, but drowned himself.

Rescuers were immediately dispatched to the scene. The search for man's body is still on.