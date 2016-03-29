Man shot by police after drawing gun at U.S. Capitol

WASHINGTON. KAZINFORM - A man was shot by police on Monday at a security checkpoint of U.S. Capitol complex after he appeared to draw a gun and point it at police officers, according to U.S. Capitol authorities.

The suspect had been taken into custody and was transported to a local hospital, said Capitol police chief Matthew Verderosa here at a briefing.

No police officer was injured in the incident, said Verderosa, adding that a female bystander sustained minor injuries.

Previous local media reports had said that a police officer was injured by the shooter.

The incident occurred amid a busy season of tourism. However, local authorities assured the public that there was no reason to suspect terrorism.

According to a twitter post by Washington Metropolitan Police, the incident was "isolated" and did not present an "active threat to the public."

The Capitol complex was on lockdown for about an hour after the incident and staffers there were told to shelter in place.

The White House was also on lockdown as a "precautionary measure", according to Secret Service spokesman Robert Hoback, but the complex was soon cleared.

Source: Xinhuanet.com