Man shot dead in Dublin &#39;reprisal&#39;

DUBLIN. KAZINFORM - A man has been shot dead in Dublin, in what police believe could be a reprisal for a murder at a boxing match weigh-in on Friday, BBC News reports.

Eddie Hutch, who was in his 50s, was killed at his apartment in Poplar Row, North Strand, in the north inner city.

His nephew Gary Hutch was shot dead in Spain in September.

Monday's attack comes just three days after David Byrne, 33, was murdered at the Regency Hotel weigh-in.

Friday's shooting was claimed by a group purporting to be the Continuity IRA, a dissident republican faction.

However, a second statement made on Monday evening, also claiming to be from the Continuity IRA, has denied any involvement in the hotel attack.

It is understood four men were involved in Monday's attack, which happened at 19:45 GMT.

Speaking about the latest shooting, Irish Justice Minister Frances Fitzgerald said it was "another deplorable example of the ruthlessness of gangland criminals".

"It seems that some gangs are intent on waging a feud where human life counts for nothing," she said.

"The gardai [Irish police] will take all necessary steps to try to prevent further bloodshed but we have to recognise the challenges they face. Members of gangs who have fears for their safety should come forward to the gardai."

Garda Commissioner Noirin O'Sullivan and senior investigators will hold talks with the minister on Tuesday.

Sinn Féin leader Gerry Adams condemned Monday's attack, saying it has "brought further fear and intimidation to the streets [of Dublin]".

He added: "Those behind this latest shooting, and those behind the dreadful attack last Friday at the Regency Hotel, must be apprehended and taken off our streets."