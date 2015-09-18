Man stole KZT 500 mln from his spouse in Aktau

AKTAU. KAZINFORM The incident occurred in the 1st micro-district of the city where the couple lives. The 52-year-old woman applied to the local police department claiming someone had stolen 500 mln tenge from a wardrobe in her bedroom.

The results of the investigative operation shocked the woman. Her 39-year-old cohabitant became the main suspect. The man has already admitted the offence. The current relations between the spouses are unknown. Pre-trial procedure has been launched, Mangystau regional internal affairs department says. .