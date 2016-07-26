Man suspected of terrorism propaganda arrested in Aktobe

AKTOBE. KAZINFORM - A court in Aktobe city has sanctioned the arrest of a man called Ruslan Kuanov who is suspected of terrorism propaganda, Kazinform has learnt from the press service of the regional court.

Among other things, Kuanov is suspected of propaganda of terrorism via mass media and social media. The court also believes he is linked to a terrorist group.



The suspect was taken into custody and will spend at least two months waiting for the court's decision.