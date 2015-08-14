Man sustains critical burns as his car goes on fire

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - A man in East Kazakhstan region is in critical condition after his car caught fire in Semey on Wednesday.

According to witnesses, the accident happened at around 11:50 a.m. on August 12. A Lada car somehow went on fire with a 49-year-old man and a 37-year-old woman inside. The owner of the car was unable to get out of it and sustained thermal burns to 80% of his body when the vehicle burst in flames. The female passenger got out of the vehicle, but also suffered burns. Paramedics rushed the driver and the woman to a hospital. The cause of the fire is under investigation.