    Man tries to blow himself up in Armenian government’s office

    13:21, 28 October 2018
    YEREVAN. KAZINFORM A man tried to enter the office of the Armenian Government and blow himself up with a grenade on Saturday evening, a spokesman for the National Security Service, Samson Galstyan, told TASS.

    "The man, born in 1975, carried a grenade. He tried to enter the Armenian Government building and blow himself up. National Security Service officers on duty disarmed him," he said.

    According to Galstyan, the man, whose name is not disclosed, was detained, and a criminal case was launched against him. His motives are now being established.

    Armenia World News
