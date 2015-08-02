Man Utd unveil first kit of record-breaking Adidas deal

LONDON. KAZINFORM - Manchester United have become the latest club to launch their new kit, the first of a record-breaking deal with Adidas worth £75m a year, according to BBC Sport.

United announced the 10-year contract in July 2014 but could not release the kit until a 13-season deal with Nike, worth £23.5m a year, expired. It is the first time Adidas has made United's strip for 24 years, with the club saying it was a "classic design". Chelsea and Liverpool are among other clubs to introduce new strips. United group managing director Richard Arnold added: "Everyone at Manchester United is very proud of the shirt, which draws upon the club's iconic kits of yesteryear." Louis van Gaal's team begin the new Premier League season at home to Tottenham on 8 August and will return to the Champions League this season after missing out in 2014-15 for the first time in 19 years. Ashley Young shows off the kit, released to coincide with United's return to the Champions League Manchester United last wore Adidas kit in the 1991-92 season Liverpool Liverpool have also changed suppliers for the coming season, opting for New Balance in a deal reported to be worth a record £300m. New Balance are the parent company of previous manufacturer Warrior. Liverpool's Daniel Sturridge helps launch the Reds' new home kit Chelsea Premier League champions Chelsea remain with Adidas but have also launched a new kit. In 2013, they signed a 10-year deal with the sportswear company, reported to be worth £300m. New shirt sponsor Yokohama reportedly pays Chelsea £40m a year. Eden Hazard shows off the new Chelsea home kit, which the club says "includes a truly unique feature, a finger print woven onto a label on each shirt" Arsenal Arsenal's new kit is the work of German manufacturer Puma, which took over from Nike last year. Midfielder Santi Cazorla says the design is "classic like an Arsenal kit should be, with some very nice design features". Arsenal have worn red shirts with white sleeves since 1933, when the design was introduced by legendary manager Herbert Chapman Manchester City Manchester City are the only member of the so-called 'Big Five' with American sportswear giant Nike. The new kit sees a return to the white shorts that were part of the ensemble when City won the Premier League in 2013-14, with last season's sky blue shorts discarded. Manchester City's new home kit features a white polo-neck collar And... Norwich City Norwich have continued their association with Italian manufacturer Errea for their return to the Premier League, but the collaboration has not been to everyone's taste. The club's new third kit has proved particularly controversial, with the club's head of retail Steve Balmer-Walters admitting: "Fans will either love it or hate it." Norwich City will sport a third kit next season for the first time in their history